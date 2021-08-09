Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,393. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

