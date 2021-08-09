Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

