Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

