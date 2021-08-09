Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $167.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.77.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

