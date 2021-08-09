Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

