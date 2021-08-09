Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $643.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Keyence alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KYCCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Keyence from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, raised shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.00.

OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $569.50 on Thursday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $398.00 and a 12 month high of $587.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.49. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.34.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keyence (KYCCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.