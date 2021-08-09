KeyCorp Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.32. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.