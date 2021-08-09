Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 541 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

