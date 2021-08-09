Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

