Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 148 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. The stock has a market cap of $456.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

