Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 449 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $186.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,234. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

