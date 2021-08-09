Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.