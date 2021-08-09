Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.04. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,995,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 99,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.