KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $111.76 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $190.65 or 0.00418806 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $111.76 million and $3.38 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.00815859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00103841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039948 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,218 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

