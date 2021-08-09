Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $354.00

Shares of Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 350.89 ($4.58), with a volume of 51096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.43. The company has a market capitalization of £784.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

