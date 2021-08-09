Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.