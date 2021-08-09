Juan Font Sells 600 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Font also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.83. 162,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,700. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

