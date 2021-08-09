JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 182,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 307,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,822 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

