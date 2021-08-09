JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

