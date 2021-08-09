JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

