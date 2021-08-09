JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.57. 127,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,163. The stock has a market cap of $467.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

