JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €17.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

