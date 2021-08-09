JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €132.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

ETR WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is €130.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

