JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $130.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YY. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JOYY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JOYY by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 21,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.81 million. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

