Joshua Foukas Sells 249 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 249 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $24,170.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,708. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

