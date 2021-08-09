Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.25. 128,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

