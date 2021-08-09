Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 1,952,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

