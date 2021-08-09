John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

HPF stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

