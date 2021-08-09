John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $92.43

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $88.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 122 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
