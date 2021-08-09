John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $92.43

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.43, but opened at $88.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 122 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

