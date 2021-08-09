JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

