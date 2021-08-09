JMP Securities Upgrades KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE:KKR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

