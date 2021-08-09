Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 50,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 1,451,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

