Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 50,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 1,451,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
