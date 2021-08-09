Jefferies Financial Group Lowers THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

THKLY stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.36.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

