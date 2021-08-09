Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $195.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.