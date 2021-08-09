Jefferies Financial Group Comments on La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.99 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 59,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

