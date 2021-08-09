Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.07 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

