Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ConvaTec Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConvaTec Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

