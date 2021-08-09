Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

