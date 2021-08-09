Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $251,328.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $150.96. 699,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,943,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

