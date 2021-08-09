Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $251,328.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $150.96. 699,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
