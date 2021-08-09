Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $832,305.32 and $331,603.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

