Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

