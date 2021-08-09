Jane Street Group LLC Takes $91,000 Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 59.96% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

In other news, COO Jim Dennedy purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

