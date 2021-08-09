Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.74 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

