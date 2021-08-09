Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,448 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $70,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

