IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 647,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

