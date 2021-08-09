IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.90. 11,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,269. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

