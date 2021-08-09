IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 558 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,855. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.