IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.21 and a 12-month high of $231.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

