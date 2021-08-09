ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.