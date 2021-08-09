Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.

Itron stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 938,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.